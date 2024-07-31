Morecambe Punk Festival receives welcome £4,500 boost from town council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Punk Festival brings punk rock back to Morecambe Promenade this November with help from a £4,500 grant from Morecambe Town Council.

The 8th Morecambe Punk Festival takes place November 14-17, featuring over 50 bands across four days celebrating the very best that punk music has to offer.

Founded in 2017, Morecambe Punk Festival has grown from a relatively small two-day event for 200 people to a four-day festival entertaining over 1,500 attendees, with bands and audience members coming from all around the world.

Headliners this year include Peter & The Test Tube Babies, Inner Terrestrials, Hung Like Hanratty, Dirtbox Disco and Random Hand.

Morecambe Town Councillors Lee Bradbury and Margaret Pattison present a cheque for £4,500 in support of Morecambe Punk Festival to festival organisers Lee and Caroline Wood.

Johnny’s Bar hosts the main stage from Friday-Sunday before the punk rock revels move across to The Kings Arms for the Late Show each night, where the music gets up-close and personal in a throwback to the DIY origins of the punk music movement.

The Kings Arms also plays host to a free pre-Festival show on the evening of Thursday November 14, offering the punk-curious an opportunity to come and experience the unique music and atmosphere of this alternative music scene.

Caroline Wood, co-founder of Morecambe Punk Festival, said, 'We would like to thank Morecambe Town Council for their support in this year’s event. The money awarded will mainly help towards accommodation, travel costs and food for over 50 bands that are travelling from as far as the U.S.A this year.

“Due to the rising cost of living, we sought help and the Council was there to support our alternative music scene, which has taken place since 2017 on Morecambe sea front in November and helps boost our local economy at the bleakest time of the year.”

Lee Bradbury, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: “Major events that take place outside of the traditional summer season, like Morecambe Punk Festival, play a vital role in supporting our local hospitality industry and increasing the attraction of Morecambe as a year-round destination.

“Many people will know me as a mod – and historically mods and rockers don’t get along! But this is a great event for a great subculture with a welcoming community, and Morecambe Town Council is proud to support Morecambe Punk Festival with this grant.”

Advance tickets for Morecambe Punk Festival are available from SEE Tickets, ranging from £25-35 for day tickets to £70 for weekend tickets (all plus booking fees).

Equivalent on the door tickets will range from £30-40 and £80 and will be subject to availability.