Morecambe MP raises fatal Kirkby Lonsdale fire in Parliament

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has spoken in Parliament about the tragic fire in Kirkby Lonsdale that claimed the life of a local man and left the community reeling.

Speaking yesterday at PMQs, Ms Collinge said: “This weekend one of my market towns, Kirkby Lonsdale, suffered a devastating fire, resulting in the loss of a local man’s life. The whole town centre was closed and many local businesses have been affected.

"Sunday was meant to be a day of celebration with Christmas markets, family games and community events and instead the town faced a tragedy.

"Can the Prime Minister tell me how the government can support communities like Kirkby Lonsdale to rebuild and recover after tragedies such as this.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I’m grateful to her for raising this awful situation and I think all of us can only imagine the impact that this must have had on the town, on the families and the friends of the victims of this awful tragedy and I commend the community which has come together in an extraordinary way in the aftermath of this awful event.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Collinge said: “The people of Kirkby Lonsdale have shown incredible resilience, but they need real, tangible assistance to move forward.

“I am pleased with the promise of a meeting with the relevant Minister to ensure the right help is received where it is needed the most.

“To everyone affected: my thoughts are with you. I will continue to push for the resources and support our community needs during this difficult time.”