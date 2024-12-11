Kirkby Lonsdale fatal fire: town in shock after man in his 40s dies in blaze

A community has been left in shock after a man in his 40s died and another was injured in a fire, reported the BBC.

The blaze ripped through a flat in Kirkby Lonsdale's Main Street at about 5.45am on Sunday.

It happened at a busy time in the town which was hosting its Christmas Fair.

"It's been a devastating weekend, which should have been a weekend of joy," said town council chairman Paul Cassell, who praised the response of people in the town.

Lizzie Collinge, the town's MP, said people were in shock.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, she said what would have been a day for Christmas markets and family events ended as a "day of tragedy".

"The community response though was absolutely fantastic," Collinge said.

"People immediately pulled together. Nobody needed being told what to do, people just did.

"People looked after each other."

Police said in addition to the fatality one man suffered minor injuries, while Collinge described the fire as "very, very intense".

People were evacuated from nearby B&Bs and commercial properties and about 50 needed support at one point.

Nicky Brown, who has lived in the town for 25 years, said: "We are very much a visitor town so our shops and cafes, at this time of year especially, need financial support from business.

"The town has had a horrific day but has joined together in a truly magnificent way and shown what a true community can do."

Cath Whalley, from Westmorland and Furness Council, said the fire had been "absolutely devastating" but the community response was "humbling".

Structural engineers would assess the damage later and council officers would be speaking with businesses, she added.

Area Manager for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, Dave Love, said: “The fire at Kirkby Lonsdale was a tragic event.

“As a service, we would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man that lost his life. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“The firefighters that were on scene, including crews from Lancashire, worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze and maintained their professionalism to ensure that the fire could not cause more damage and loss in the community.

“We’d like to thank all partners and voluntary networks on the ground for their efforts.

“We’d also like to thank the public for maintaining their distance from the scene and providing support to one another through this incident. Kirkby Lonsdale is a small, tight-knit community and we know how much this has affected the town and residents.

“Crews will be in the area in the coming days to provide support to local businesses and residents as well as providing safety information to those who need it.

“If you see our crews in the town, please do reach out to them for advice – we are here to keep you as safe as we can”.