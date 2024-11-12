Love Island star and Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville to DJ at special event in Lancaster

Lancaster’s Sugarhouse is hosting a new series of events featuring celebrity DJs open to both students and locals.

This Saturday (November 16) will see Sugar hosting star of Love Island and huge naughties boy band Blazin’ Squad – Marcel Somerville, taking over the main room in a night that’s not to be missed.

With DJs throughout the night, drinks deals and much more, the event is sure to be the highlight of the weekend.

“We are so excited to open Sugar up for an extra night and pull in some bigger names in entertainment that Lancaster is crying out for” said Cerys Evans, LUSU president.

“This weekend marks a very special moment in the Lancaster calendar as we welcome both students and Lancaster locals into our nightclub!

"This is the first of a series of exciting Saturday night events and we can’t wait for the weekend.”

Tickets are £10, available directly from Sugarhouse Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sugar-presents-marcel-somerville-live-tickets-1064282691179?aff=oddtdtcreator