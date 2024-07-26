Looking back: 50 pictures from Morecambe Amateurs, Morecambe Warblers, LADOS and Lancaster Red Rose AODS

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 11:45 BST
Lancaster and Morecambe has its fair share of budding thespians.

Several amateur theatrical groups present their yearly productions to enthusiastic audiences and have done so for many years.

This gallery of pictures dates from the 1960s to more recent times, and includes performances by the Morecambe Warblers, the Morecambe Amateurs, Lancaster Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (LADOS) and Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

You might also like: Take a trip down memory lane with these 15 fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Lancaster theatres

22 retro pictures capture the splendour of Morecambe's 'one of a kind' Winter Gardens theatre

Members of the cast of Me and My Girl by Morecambe Warblers. Playing Bill and Sally are Simon Kay and Kerry Hartin.

1. Treading the boards

Members of the cast of Me and My Girl by Morecambe Warblers. Playing Bill and Sally are Simon Kay and Kerry Hartin.Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales
LADOS' production of Hairspray in 2015.

2. Treading the boards

LADOS' production of Hairspray in 2015.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Holly-Jayne Brierley and Charlotte Pattison who shared the role of Annie in the Morecambe Amateurs' production of Annie Warbucks.

3. Treading the boards

Holly-Jayne Brierley and Charlotte Pattison who shared the role of Annie in the Morecambe Amateurs' production of Annie Warbucks.Photo: Mark Harrison

Photo Sales
Members of the Morecambe Warblers in a production in December 1963.

4. Treading the boards

Members of the Morecambe Warblers in a production in December 1963.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeLancasterWinter Gardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.