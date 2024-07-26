Looking back: 50 pictures from Morecambe Amateurs, Morecambe Warblers, LADOS and Lancaster Red Rose AODS

Several amateur theatrical groups present their yearly productions to enthusiastic audiences and have done so for many years.

This gallery of pictures dates from the 1960s to more recent times, and includes performances by the Morecambe Warblers, the Morecambe Amateurs, Lancaster Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (LADOS) and Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Members of the cast of Me and My Girl by Morecambe Warblers. Playing Bill and Sally are Simon Kay and Kerry Hartin.

LADOS' production of Hairspray in 2015.

Holly-Jayne Brierley and Charlotte Pattison who shared the role of Annie in the Morecambe Amateurs' production of Annie Warbucks.