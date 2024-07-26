Looking back: 50 pictures from Morecambe Amateurs, Morecambe Warblers, LADOS and Lancaster Red Rose AODS

Several amateur theatrical groups present their yearly productions to enthusiastic audiences and have done so for many years.
This gallery of pictures dates from the 1960s to more recent times, and includes performances by the Morecambe Warblers, the Morecambe Amateurs, Lancaster Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (LADOS) and Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.
