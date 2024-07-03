Take a trip down memory lane with these 15 fascinating old pictures of Morecambe and Lancaster theatres

By Louise Bryning
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
When it came to entertaining locals and visitors, Morecambe was top of the bill in its heyday.

Thanks to Lancaster Museum Service, today’s old photographs of the Winter Gardens, Alhambra and Royalty theatres, the Central Pier, Midland bandstand and Tower throw the spotlight on the town’s entertaining past.

Not to be outdone, Lancaster’s Grand and Dukes theatres have interesting histories of their own as illustrated in these images.

The busy Morecambe thoroughfare overlooked by the old Royalty Theatre. The Arndale Shopping Centre was later built on part of the site.

1. That's entertainment

The busy Morecambe thoroughfare overlooked by the old Royalty Theatre. The Arndale Shopping Centre was later built on part of the site.Photo: Lancaster Museums Service

Photo Sales
Morecambe's Midland Bandstand was a popular draw in the summer.

2. That's entertainment

Morecambe's Midland Bandstand was a popular draw in the summer.Photo: Lancaster Museums Service

Photo Sales
St Anne's Church underwent a transformation to become The Dukes in 1971.

3. That's entertainment

St Anne's Church underwent a transformation to become The Dukes in 1971.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The boarded up building before being transformed into The Dukes.

4. That's entertainment

The boarded up building before being transformed into The Dukes.Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeWinter GardensCentral Pier