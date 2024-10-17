Live music and puppetry feature in new stage show at Lancaster venue
Stories in the Dust sees the sun beating down on two travellers, journeying across a mysterious land in a contraption they’ve built themselves.
They sing, play games, and tell stories inspired by a collection of precious things they’ve gathered from a time gone by.
The two-hand play by Anna Harriott and Iona Johnson features live music and puppetry and takes you to another world where an ancient book guides your way, a drop of rain changes everything and a mighty lion holds its secrets in an old clay pot.
Stories in the Dust takes to the stage at Halton Mill in Halton on Saturday October 26 at 10am, and lasts for just under an hour.
Tickets are £5 per person from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/63897?
It is suitable for children aged between five and 12, but younger ones are welcome.