Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘funny, heartfelt and hopeful eco-fable’ takes to the stage at a Lancaster venue this half-term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stories in the Dust sees the sun beating down on two travellers, journeying across a mysterious land in a contraption they’ve built themselves.

They sing, play games, and tell stories inspired by a collection of precious things they’ve gathered from a time gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-hand play by Anna Harriott and Iona Johnson features live music and puppetry and takes you to another world where an ancient book guides your way, a drop of rain changes everything and a mighty lion holds its secrets in an old clay pot.

A ‘funny, heartfelt and hopeful eco-fable’ takes to the stage at a Lancaster venue this half-term.

Stories in the Dust takes to the stage at Halton Mill in Halton on Saturday October 26 at 10am, and lasts for just under an hour.

Tickets are £5 per person from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/63897?

It is suitable for children aged between five and 12, but younger ones are welcome.

Stories in the Dust was originally created with support from MAST Mayflower Studios and shared at their Emergency Festival.

It was developed thanks to public funding from National Lottery through Arts Council England in partnership with Pound Arts and Wiltshire Creative.