Leader of the House of Commons visits Kirkby Lonsdale to show support for town following serious fire

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge welcomed the Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP, to Kirkby Lonsdale for a visit to the town.

Spending a few days in Kirkby Lonsdale during the Parliamentary recess, Ms Powell said she wanted to show support for the town following a serious fire in December.

Local MP Ms Collinge, who was elected in July last year, took the Cabinet Member on a tour of the high street and told Ms Powell how the community had pulled together and are now looking forward to the future.

Ms Collinge been supporting the local community and businesses including convening a Future of Kirkby Lonsdale workshop in January.

Ms Collinge and Lucy Powell on Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Ms Collinge and Ms Powell visited the local Dales Butchers who the day of the fire supplied food to help feed the recovery effort.

They also popped into local restaurant Number Nine who discussed how they’ve extended their client base, including to Lucy’s constituency in Manchester.

Ms Powell also discussed changes to business rates with the proprietors of Lunesdale Home and Garden, with the Leader of the House explaining changes currently going through the House of Commons alongside Government plans for more fundamental reform in the long term to provide a more level playing field for bricks and mortar businesses against the online giants.

The pair then met with local councillors Ian Mitchell and Hazel Hodgson, alongside council officers to discuss the future of Kirkby Lonsdale.

Business owner at Number Nine speaking with Lizzi and Lucy.

Everyone recommitted to working together in partnership to make the most of Kirkby Lonsdale’s assets and ensure the long-term prosperity of the town.

Lizzi Collinge MP said "It was wonderful to show Lucy round Kirkby Lonsdale and to meet a few of the local businesses.

"Kirkby Lonsdale has always been a lovely place to live, work or visit and despite the rain we were able to show just how fantastic the KL community is.

"I will continue to work with the local community and the council to support them and look towards the future of this beautiful town."

Ms Collinge and Lucy Powell at Dales Butchers in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons, said “It was important to visit Kirkby Lonsdale today to speak with Lizzi about the devastating fire which happened in December.

“Lizzi has been working extremely hard with local businesses, residents and stakeholders to ensure that Kirkby is open for business as usual.

“Visiting the site of the fire, it is clear the impact that it has had on the town, however I was pleased to hear the ways in which the community has come together through this time, both in the emergency and recovery phase.

“I heard about the meetings convened by Lizzi in which local businesses were invited to workshop ideas for economic regeneration, and it is clear that Westmorland and Furness has also been a great supporter of Kirkby Lonsdale through this time.

Ms Collinge and Lucy Powell at Visitor Information in Kirkby Lonsdale.

“I will be sure to take back these messages from Kirkby Lonsdale and spread the word that the town is open for business. Kirkby Lonsdale is such a beautiful place to visit and it was great to get a guided tour.”

It was Ms Collinge’s third visit to Kirkby Lonsdale in a week having spoken at the Illuminate Festival of Ideas as well as attending other events.

The festival also welcomed famous scientist Dr Adam Rutherford who spoke about the real science behind genealogy and some surprising truths about family trees.