Lancaster village warned of four-week road closure and cancelled buses

A four-week road closure has been announced in Caton.

Following the May closure of Brookhouse Road at Artlebeck Bridge, Cadent Gas replacement works will start there again at 8am on Monday July 22.

The period of expected closure has been permitted until 5pm on Monday August 19 and should not exceed this.

As with the earlier closure, there will be access for vehicles although the footpath via the metal bridge will remain open.

Caton and Brookhouse residents face a four-week road closure.

The bus service will not operate through Brookhouse during this time.

Traffic lights will be positioned at the junction with Caton Green Road and the A683, and Holme Lane use by vehicle will only be permitted for residents.

Caton Parish Council is negotiating with Cadent regarding supporting residents and businesses throughout the closure period.