Lancaster village warned of four-week road closure and cancelled buses

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A four-week road closure has been announced in Caton.

Following the May closure of Brookhouse Road at Artlebeck Bridge, Cadent Gas replacement works will start there again at 8am on Monday July 22.

The period of expected closure has been permitted until 5pm on Monday August 19 and should not exceed this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As with the earlier closure, there will be access for vehicles although the footpath via the metal bridge will remain open.

Caton and Brookhouse residents face a four-week road closure.Caton and Brookhouse residents face a four-week road closure.
Caton and Brookhouse residents face a four-week road closure.

The bus service will not operate through Brookhouse during this time.

Traffic lights will be positioned at the junction with Caton Green Road and the A683, and Holme Lane use by vehicle will only be permitted for residents.

Caton Parish Council is negotiating with Cadent regarding supporting residents and businesses throughout the closure period.

Related topics:LancasterA683CadentTraffic lights

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice