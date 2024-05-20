Lancaster set to be declared a 'Swift City' in move to protect endangered birds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for Lancaster to be declared a Swift City are off to a flying start.

This June, residents of Grasmere Road – now also known as Swift Street - have invited Lancaster MP Cat Smith to declare Lancaster as a Swift City dedicated to protecting the tiny birds who arrive in the area every May from Africa.

A Swift Charter will be signed signalling that Lancaster welcomes these little birds who are at risk of becoming an endangered species due to a loss of their traditional nesting sites in the eaves of houses, which have been blocked off by new fascias and soffits.

A Lancaster Swift City project has been running for a few years monitoring swift population, protecting their existing nest sites and putting up nest boxes for them.

Lancaster will be declared a Swift City on June 7.

Lancaster’s Swift Charter calls on developers of new houses to include swift bricks where feasible and asks that habitats which support wildflowers are expanded to help provide insect food which swifts need to thrive.

Grasmere Road got on board with the campaign following the Covid pandemic when residents launched a WhatsApp group which fostered community spirit.

“When we came out of lockdown, we had a street party and I said to some neighbours that it would be a nice idea if we put up some swift boxes,” said Emma Bartlet who works for the Wildlife Trust.

Making nest like structures to stop eggs rolling away inside the swift boxes as swifts don't make nests.

A crowdfunding campaign raised about £800 and working with the local RSPB and Men in Sheds group, more than 30 boxes were produced for houses in the street.

“It’s now part of Grasmere Road’s identity and we all look forward to May when the swifts come back, whistling along the street,” said Emma.

Cat Smith will be presented with a swift box following the declaration which takes place on June 7 at 10am and refreshments and swift shaped biscuits will be available. The day after, Grasmere Road will have another street party with swift-themed activities.

“It will be a fun way to celebrate Lancaster’s new status,” said Emma.