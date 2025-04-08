Lancaster mum and protestor lays body bags at politician's door to highlight number of children’s deaths in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Youth Demand supporters, one from Lancaster, have laid body bags at David Lammy's door to highlight continuing deaths in Gaza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supporters are demanding that the UK government impose a total trade embargo on Israel, and make the super rich and fossil fuel elite pay damages to communities and countries most harmed by fossil fuel burning.

At around 11am today (Tuesday), Cristy North, who works as a live-in carer, and Sue Houseman, a mum from Lancaster, displayed a sign over the foreign secretary's hedge which read- 'Lammy Stop Arming Genocide'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his door the pair laid child-sized body bags representing the 17,400 Palestinian children they say have been killed since October 7 2023.

Two Youth Demand supporters, Cristy North and Sue Houseman, have laid body bags at David Lammy's door to highlight his role in continuing to facilitate the genocide in Gaza.

A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “David Lammy has admitted that Israel is in breach of international law and yet the UK has cancelled less than 10% of arms sales to Israel.

"90% complicity with murder is still complicity with murder. History will rightly view those that supported the systematic slaughter of children with absolute contempt, and David Lammy will be held to account for not having the spine to cease trading with Israel and halting British armed forces from assisting this genocide."

This morning's action comes as two groups of Youth Demand supporters took to the streets at around 9am this morning, disrupting traffic at Commercial Street, Angel Junction and Tower Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups could be seen holding banners which read ‘Youth Demand an End to Genocide’ and ‘Stop Arming Israel’.

Two Youth Demand supporters have laid body bags at David Lammy's door to highlight his role in continuing to facilitate the genocide in Gaza.

Further road disruptions are expected later today.

One of those taking action this morning is Sue Houseman, a mum from Lancaster, who said: “For years I've worked with children, helping them understand what's right and what's wrong and giving them the confidence to use their voice and to speak up.

"Our government is breaking international humanitarian law and they are allowing Israel to murder children en-masse.

"We're providing them with the resources, the bombs, the surveillance equipment they need to kill children day in, day out and the UK government are not doing anything to stop it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning's action comes as two groups of Youth Demand supporters took to the streets at around 9am, disrupting traffic at Commercial Street, Angel Junction and Tower Bridge.

"If, like me, you are not prepared to put up with that, then please take action this April with Youth Demand.”

Also taking action this morning is Cristy North, 37, a live-in carer from Nottingham, who said: "I originally come from South Africa. I was a lot younger when apartheid was happening there and I couldn't do anything about it, but I saw the trauma and the effect it has had on people there and it makes me incredibly sad for this to be happening now in Palestine.

"We cannot sit back and do nothing, we must call on the government to impose a trade embargo on Israel, because as we saw with apartheid in South Africa, that was the final nail in the coffin that ended apartheid."

A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “Israel kills a child every 45 minutes in Gaza. That is an average of 30 children killed every day over the past 535 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At least 17,400 children have been killed since October 7 2023 and many more remain lost in rubble.

"1720 of these were babies and one year olds. About half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are children and over the past 17 months, Israeli attacks have left their homes in ruins, destroyed their schools, and overwhelmed their healthcare facilities.

“British military bases, arms exports, and logistical support are instrumental in sustaining Israel's military campaign in Gaza. UK-made components are being utilised in the F-35 fighter jets that have been deployed extensively in Gaza.”

Last month, David Lammy admitted in the House of Commons that Israel’s blockade preventing humanitarian supplies into Gaza was a breach of international humanitarian law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government later stated their position was that Israel's actions in Gaza were at 'clear risk' of breaching international humanitarian law.

This evening, Youth Demand will hold a rally with Fight Racism Fight Imperialism, Palestine Pulse, Prayers for Gaza, Thanet for Palestine and Greenwich for Palestine.

The groups will converge at the Ministry of Defence, in solidarity with all those murdered in Palestine. Join them from 6.30pm at 1 Horse Guards Avenue, SW1A.

Sign up to take action at https://youthdemand.org/