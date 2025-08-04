Lancaster MP to run half marathon to support people in Gaza

Lancaster MP Cat Smith is taking part in this year’s Great Scottish Run half marathon to raise urgent funds for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Labour MP is fundraising for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a charity providing lifesaving emergency medical care, equipment and medicines to those affected by conflict and displacement across Palestine.

Talking about her decision to run for this cause, Ms Smith said: “In the past, I’ve run for food banks, hospices, and NHS charities, but this time I’m running with a heavier heart.

"I think most of us feel helpless watching the atrocities unfold in Gaza. Even in my place of privilege as an MP, the words I say, interventions I make and votes in Westminster only go so far.

“As an MP I’ve stood up in Parliament calling for justice, humanitarian support, and a long-term political solution. But right now, we need to get aid into Gaza, and fast.”

MAP’s work includes trauma care, maternal health, mental health support and emergency aid delivery under extreme conditions.

“Every step I run is for someone who can’t, for children in overcrowded hospitals, for families without water, and for medics working against all odds,” Ms Smith added.

And she is calling on the local community and supporters across the UK to donate what they can to help provide critical support in Gaza.

Since launching the fundraiser last week, more than £3,000 has been raised already and you can support the run by donating online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/cat-smith-palestine