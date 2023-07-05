Lancaster Guardian readers' best childhood memories of Morecambe and Lancaster
We posed the question – What’s your best childhood memory of Morecambe or Lancaster? – on our Facebook pages and we received hundreds of responses.
There were some brilliant memories so thank you so much for responding. Here is a selection of them.
Louise Hicks
Queuing to get your summer pass for the super swimming stadium in Morecambe. Then spending nearly every day of the 6 weeks summer holiday there.
Diana Boanas
Going through the tunnel on the Happy Mount Park train.
Dianne Field
Saturday morning cinema in Lancaster.
Mark Doughty
The Penny Pusher machines on Central Pier when I was a little nipper.
Michael Broome
Riding the Texas tornado one bonfire night at 10pm after the fireworks display in Frontierland.
Carolina Siles
Skating on the West End Pier.
Carolyn Lucas
Happy Mount Park illuminations, roller skating on the pier, Inn On The Bay when I was a bit older and Womad festivals.
Lynda Boylin
Dancing with my late Dad at the winter gardens when I was 12.
Andy Large
John O’ Gaunt pub and top people in Lancaster and punk shows in Morecambe.
Katherine Holme
Trampolines at Happy Mount Park!
Stuart Lees
Super Swimming Stadium. Floral Hall. Devonshire Club.
Lee Chadwick
The Funhouse and the death slide.
Ste Hunt
Bubbles, Frontierland, Fun City, Marineland, Boating Pond in Morecambe Bay.
Nicola Bull
Lawsons the rocking horse shop.
Tracy Brown
Going to the illuminations at Happy Mount Park with My Mum Dad and Brother Mark. Running through the Japanese garden illuminated with my brother.
Terri Butterworth
Roller disco at Kingsway.
Jim Stewart
The Giant Axe Easter Monday, Kingsway Baths and the small fairground back of the Winter Gardens.
David Tough
Fishing on the Lansil stretch of the Lune. Charlton and Bagnall, Fawcetts tackle shops. Merchants when I started drinking.
David Garth
Eds coffee bar. Floral Hall. Kenneth Gardeners music shop in New Street, Lancaster, it had those listening booths to listen to the records before you bought them, happy days!!!
Lauren Jackson
Willibobs – from my grandad taking us all as kids and telling us stories to going up as teenagers and then getting married there.
Jane Elizabeth
Lancaster Space Skate and play scheme at Dallas Road school. Morecambe leisure centre in the summer, could smell the chlorine getting off the bus. Trip to Pontins on Monday through the summer loved it.
Danny Thompson
Blue Rhapsody, Brooks, Crystal T’s & Harvey’s.
Anita Bailey
The fudge shop in Heysham and also mum treating me to summit out of the shell shop. Oh and getting pies from Craven dairies.
In case you missed them: 17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday