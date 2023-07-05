Lancaster Guardian readers' best childhood memories of Morecambe and Lancaster

We posed the question – What’s your best childhood memory of Morecambe or Lancaster? – on our Facebook pages and we received hundreds of responses.

There were some brilliant memories so thank you so much for responding. Here is a selection of them.

Louise Hicks

Happy days at the old Super Swimming Stadium in Morecambe.

Queuing to get your summer pass for the super swimming stadium in Morecambe. Then spending nearly every day of the 6 weeks summer holiday there.

Diana Boanas

Going through the tunnel on the Happy Mount Park train.

Dianne Field

Saturday morning cinema in Lancaster.

Mark Doughty

The Penny Pusher machines on Central Pier when I was a little nipper.

Michael Broome

Riding the Texas tornado one bonfire night at 10pm after the fireworks display in Frontierland.

Carolina Siles

Skating on the West End Pier.

Carolyn Lucas

Happy Mount Park illuminations, roller skating on the pier, Inn On The Bay when I was a bit older and Womad festivals.

Lynda Boylin

Dancing with my late Dad at the winter gardens when I was 12.

Andy Large

John O’ Gaunt pub and top people in Lancaster and punk shows in Morecambe.

Katherine Holme

Trampolines at Happy Mount Park!

Stuart Lees

Super Swimming Stadium. Floral Hall. Devonshire Club.

Lee Chadwick

The Funhouse and the death slide.

Ste Hunt

Bubbles, Frontierland, Fun City, Marineland, Boating Pond in Morecambe Bay.

Nicola Bull

Lawsons the rocking horse shop.

Tracy Brown

Going to the illuminations at Happy Mount Park with My Mum Dad and Brother Mark. Running through the Japanese garden illuminated with my brother.

Terri Butterworth

Roller disco at Kingsway.

Jim Stewart

The Giant Axe Easter Monday, Kingsway Baths and the small fairground back of the Winter Gardens.

David Tough

Fishing on the Lansil stretch of the Lune. Charlton and Bagnall, Fawcetts tackle shops. Merchants when I started drinking.

David Garth

Eds coffee bar. Floral Hall. Kenneth Gardeners music shop in New Street, Lancaster, it had those listening booths to listen to the records before you bought them, happy days!!!

Lauren Jackson

Willibobs – from my grandad taking us all as kids and telling us stories to going up as teenagers and then getting married there.

Jane Elizabeth

Lancaster Space Skate and play scheme at Dallas Road school. Morecambe leisure centre in the summer, could smell the chlorine getting off the bus. Trip to Pontins on Monday through the summer loved it.

Danny Thompson

Blue Rhapsody, Brooks, Crystal T’s & Harvey’s.

Anita Bailey

The fudge shop in Heysham and also mum treating me to summit out of the shell shop. Oh and getting pies from Craven dairies.