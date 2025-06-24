Lancaster City Council wins national award for climate change work

Lancaster City Council has won a prominent national local government award for their work on climate change.

The city council team scooped the award for Leadership in responding to the climate emergency at the annual MJ Awards on Friday ( June 20), which recognises success in local government and outstanding work and commitment to local communities.

They were also shortlisted as finalists for Local Authority of the Year, Digital Transformation and principal climate policy officer Susanna Dart was a rising star finalist.

The award is in recognition for work in delivering the Climate Emergency Local Plan Review, which focused on how new developments can be made better for nature, while also making sure that homes are highly energy efficient and residents are better protected from flooding, receive lower fuel bills and also have better access to travel.

Described as being "at the forefront of integrating net zero into local planning policy”, the review has received national attention and featured on Channel 4’s The Great Climate Fight with Grand Design’s presenter Kevin McCloud.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “We are thrilled to have won the Leadership in Responding to the Climate Emergency award and also immensely proud to have been finalists in three other categories.

“It comes on the back of the council’s positive Local Government Association Corporate Peer Challenge in 2024, which praised the ‘Let’s do it’ culture and clear vision for the district.

“We continue to strive for our communities, and this recognises our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and partnership working to make the most of our district’s many attributes as a great place to live, work and visit.”