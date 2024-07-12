Lancaster business launches new state of the art visitor attraction

A Lancaster business is in high spirits after launching an exciting new addition to what the city has to offer.

The Lancaster Spirits Company is proud to announce its new Whisky Room – a fresh experience where people can witness the production and maturation of whisky, and savour locally crafted whisky and white spirits.

The launch of the Whisky Room comes after two years of planning and 14 months of construction.

The result of all the hard work is a cutting edge facility featuring a custom 3000-litre copper and steel pot still, state-of-the-art whisky equipment, a ventilated maturation section and a private sampling area.

"This is more than a building, it’s a new Lancastrian experience,” says the award winning Lancaster Spirits Company.

The business has won a total of six international awards for its spirits since launching in late 2022, at Lancaster Leisure Park in Wyresdale Road.

Cheers to the new Whisky Room.

