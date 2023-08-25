Lancaster spirits company's gin wins second coveted award ranking it alongside some of the best in the world

Lancaster Spirits Company was presented with the award at the London Spirits Competition for its Firecracker gin.

A record 2000 spirits were entered into this year’s awards from 80 countries around the globe, with 965 products entered into the gin category alone making this a particularly fiercely fought category.

Each product submitted was judged by an illustrious panel of judges made up of some of the world’s leading figures from across the hospitality and drinks sectors, including independent drinks consultant Ivan Dixon, leading mixologists Federico Pavan and Diana Aladzic, and spirit buyer Bryan Rodriguez.

Award winning Firecracker gin produced by Lancaster Spirits Company. Picture: Yasming Platt @ Lancaster Brewer

Each spirit entered was judged against three criteria – quality, value and packaging. To stand a chance of securing a bronze, silver or gold medal, the submitted spirits must rate highly in each of the three judging criteria, although judges pay particular attention to the quality of the spirit itself.

Lancaster Spirits Company were delighted to secure a score of 85 out of a possible 100 for Firecracker.

Gerard Evans, consultant distiller at Lancaster Spirits Company, said: "I am over the moon that we've received our second award for our Firecracker Gin. Created completely from scratch using a secret blend of wheat and rye grains, our 200-year-old Lancastrian live yeast and water drawn from our own artesian well – all of which we think makes this multi-award-winning gin pretty special."