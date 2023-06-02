Lancaster spirits firm launches first flavoured gin capturing the spirit of summer

Capturing the flavours of summer, the new Raspberry & Rose Gin is the latest creation from The Lancaster Spirits Company, following the launch of international award-winning Firecracker Gin and English Grain Vodka in the autumn of 2022.

Described as "delicately balanced", the Raspberry & Rose Gin is infused with natural essences, each taking over a month to percolate into the spirit, so that the all-natural flavours can seep out of the raspberries and rose petals, striking a balance between the gin, the raspberries and the rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by head distiller Gerard Evans in copper still Rose, the latest launch is available now through the distillery’s website and selected retailers.

The new Lancaster Spirit Company gin.

Housed alongside the home of multi-award-winning Lancaster Brewery, The Lancaster Spirits Company is a grain to glass distillery, utilising decades of brewing know-how and painstaking distilling process, to produce premium quality, small-batch gins and vodkas.

The distillery has taken an unusual and challenging approach to creating their own base grain spirit, by distilling from their own specially concocted beer made using a secret blend of wheat and rye grains, a two-hundred-year-old Lancastrian live yeast and water drawn from an artesian well.

Gerard Evans, The Lancaster Spirits Company’s consultant distiller a non-executive director, said: “As with everything we produce we’ve given this gin expression our undivided attention to create the perfect pink pour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Summer berry fruit balanced painstakingly with apple freshness from natural rose petals delivers a juniper forward gin which is bursting with subtle but exceptional flavours.’’

The new gin is available to buy now.