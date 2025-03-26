Lancaster and Morecambe residents can now book their spring Covid-19 jab

The NHS national booking system has opened for 7.5 million eligible people to book in their spring Covid-19 vaccination and in the North West, just under a million people can take the offer of having the vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online booking system has opened for people to get a date in their diary for appointments starting from Tuesday April 1.

Those eligible for this year’s spring Covid-19 vaccine include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people with a weakened immune system who are at a greater risk from severe illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and can be highly dangerous - particularly for groups who are eligible for the vaccination – as hospitals saw an average of more than 1,000 beds each day over winter taken up by people with Covid-19.

Lancaster and Morecambe residents are being invited to book their spring Covid-19 jab.

The vaccine provides vital protection against different strains of the Covid virus and helps reduce the risk of catching and spreading it, as well as the risk of serious illness or needing to go to hospital if you do catch it.

Surveillance data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were more than 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for up to two months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England – North West, said: “With more than 1,000 people across the country in hospital with Covid-19, nearly 150 of which are in hospitals in the North West, it’s clear Covid-19 continues to impact on our communities and on our health service, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems. Previous immunity, either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination, can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk have the latest vaccination as soon as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system. The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus.”

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices, and they will continue to run until Tuesday June 17.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

The NHS will send millions of invites out via text, email, NHS App messages or letters to remind those who are eligible to come forward, but they do not have to wait for the invite to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local NHS teams have been working to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, as well as organising visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients. For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.

Anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should still get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.

The NHS is also encouraging those aged 75 to 79 (including those who have turned 80 since September 1 2024) and pregnant women from 28 weeks to get the RSV vaccine by booking an appointment with their GP practice.