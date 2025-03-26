Lancaster and Morecambe residents can now book their spring Covid-19 jab
The online booking system has opened for people to get a date in their diary for appointments starting from Tuesday April 1.
Those eligible for this year’s spring Covid-19 vaccine include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people with a weakened immune system who are at a greater risk from severe illness.
The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and can be highly dangerous - particularly for groups who are eligible for the vaccination – as hospitals saw an average of more than 1,000 beds each day over winter taken up by people with Covid-19.
The vaccine provides vital protection against different strains of the Covid virus and helps reduce the risk of catching and spreading it, as well as the risk of serious illness or needing to go to hospital if you do catch it.
Surveillance data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were more than 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for up to two months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.
Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England – North West, said: “With more than 1,000 people across the country in hospital with Covid-19, nearly 150 of which are in hospitals in the North West, it’s clear Covid-19 continues to impact on our communities and on our health service, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems. Previous immunity, either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination, can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk have the latest vaccination as soon as they can.
“Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system. The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus.”
Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices, and they will continue to run until Tuesday June 17.
As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.
The NHS will send millions of invites out via text, email, NHS App messages or letters to remind those who are eligible to come forward, but they do not have to wait for the invite to book.
Local NHS teams have been working to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, as well as organising visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients. For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.