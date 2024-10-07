Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkby Lonsdale school is in the running for a major award.

St Mary's C of E Primary School has been nominated for a Primary Impact Award by education charity The PTI (formerly the Prince’s Teaching Institute).

The award promotes and celebrates excellence in primary leadership, recognising primary schools that put quality subject teaching at the heart of the classroom.

St Mary's has been recognised for its work towards elevating the status of art and the role it can play in the holistic development of its pupils, and within its rural community setting.

The £5,000 annual prize and trophy are awarded annually to an exceptional school which demonstrates the ethos and values of The PTI through their work with a PTI Primary Hub.

“The nominees for this year’s PTI Primary Impact Award have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their craft, showcasing both innovation and passion in their approach to teaching,” said Hugh Rayment-Pickard, The PTI co-director.

"Through their work with PTI Primary Hubs, these schools have set a high standard for excellence not just within their classrooms but the wider educational community.”

The other two nominees for the 2024/2025 award are Pennyman Primary Academy in Middlesbrough and Milburn Primary School, Penrith.

Significant support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery has enabled The PTI to support all nominated and winning schools of the Primary Impact Awards, providing them with the necessary skills, tools and resources to deliver excellent lessons for their students.

Since 2018, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £747,000 for The PTI which has impacted the educational experience of hundreds of thousands of young people across England.