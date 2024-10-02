Ofsted celebrations at ‘welcoming’ Lancaster primary school despite still needing improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Lancaster are celebrating this term after being labelled a ‘welcoming’ school.

Ofsted visited in June and said: "Pupils are happy at this welcoming school where differences between people are valued and nurtured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal development at the school is good, inspectors reported. Children feel safe and enjoy going to school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, other areas need further improvement, including early years provision and quality of education.

Celebrations at St Joseph's in Lancaster after their latest Ofsted report.

The school is taking some time at the beginning of the autumn term to celebrate their achievements and set out their new goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Griffiths, who has been the headteacher since September 2021, is most proud of the sentence in the report that says “Pupils feel loved and respected.”

Ofsted recognised many strengths in the school during their two-day visit. Charity work was highlighted as was the wide range of activities that complement the learning.

Ofsted described the curriculum as “ambitious and well-thought out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while the school has improved its approaches for checking and evaluating the delivery of the curriculum, this work is in its infancy. This means that, at times, weaknesses in how well some staff deliver the curriculum are not identified or addressed.

Some pupils have gaps in their knowledge as a result of weaknesses in the previous subject curriculum.

St Joseph’s has had a difficult past, and the last Ofsted inspection in 2019 saw it labelled ‘inadequate’, which is why this the latest report – despite being labelled ‘requires improvement’ – is being celebrated across the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Griffiths is very ambitious for her children and knows that her staff will continue to move the school forward and her governors will continue to support her in her new priorities.

St Joseph’s is one of the founding members of the Mater Christi Trust, a group of 16 Catholic schools across north Lancashire and Cumbria.

CEO Jacky Kennedy said: “We are so proud of St Joseph’s and feel very blessed that they are a part of our group of schools. We will continue to support the continued progress of the school and look forward to what they can

achieve next. Well done to everyone!”