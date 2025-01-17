Join us on a theatrical journey with these 50 pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe shows through the decades

Several amateur theatrical groups present their yearly productions to enthusiastic audiences and have done so for many years.
This gallery of pictures dates from the 1960s to more recent times, and includes performances by the Morecambe Warblers, the Morecambe Amateurs, Lancaster Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (LADOS) and Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.
Becky Halpin and Sophie Butler who shared the part of Elle in Legally Blonde by Morecambe Warblers with the four dogs who auditioned for the show. The dog chosen was Lola (second right). Photo: Submit
Members of Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society ahead of their production of 42nd Street. Photo: Submit
Tea for two served by Daddy Warbucks played by Chris Isherwood. Matilda Gebhardt (left) and Jessica Davies shared the part of Annie in the Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society production of Annie Warbucks. Photo: John Atkinson
LADOS' production of Hairspray in 2015. Photo: Submit
