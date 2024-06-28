It's changed so much! 17 astonishing retro pics of Skerton in Lancaster from the 1920s through to the early 1960s

Today’s old photos, supplied by Lancaster Museums Service, show Skerton in various eras, from the 1920s until the early 60s, when some of the traditional terraces were demolished to make way for the city’s first high rise flats.

Skerton has always had its own identity and much like Scotforth, was originally a village seen as separate to Lancaster.

The area made national history when Skerton Bridge, built between 1783-1788, became the country’s first flat-topped bridge.

1 . Old Skerton Lune Street.

2 . Old Skerton An evocative image of Captain's Row in Skerton.

3 . Old Skerton Children playing near Skerton Bridge. Perhaps you recognise someone.