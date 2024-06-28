It's changed so much! 17 astonishing retro pics of Skerton in Lancaster from the 1920s through to the early 1960s

Of all areas of Lancaster, Skerton has probably seen the most change over the years and that’s set to continue with the redevelopment of the former High School site.

Today’s old photos, supplied by Lancaster Museums Service, show Skerton in various eras, from the 1920s until the early 60s, when some of the traditional terraces were demolished to make way for the city’s first high rise flats.

Skerton has always had its own identity and much like Scotforth, was originally a village seen as separate to Lancaster.

The area made national history when Skerton Bridge, built between 1783-1788, became the country’s first flat-topped bridge.

Lune Street.

1. Old Skerton

Lune Street.Photo: Courtesy of Lancaster Museums Service

An evocative image of Captain's Row in Skerton.

2. Old Skerton

An evocative image of Captain's Row in Skerton.Photo: Courtesy of Lancaster Museums

Children playing near Skerton Bridge. Perhaps you recognise someone.

3. Old Skerton

Children playing near Skerton Bridge. Perhaps you recognise someone.Photo: Courtesy of Lancaster Museums Service

A boarded up branch of TD Smiths can be seen in this photo of old Skerton.

4. Old Skerton

A boarded up branch of TD Smiths can be seen in this photo of old Skerton.Photo: Courtesy of Lancaster Museums

