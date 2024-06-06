Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New plans for 135 council homes at a former Lancaster high school site have been described as ‘disappointing’ by the city’s Civic Vision team.

Lancaster City Council last month submitted a planning application to build new council homes on the site of the former Skerton High School, which has been demolished recently.

The council said the project is part of its long-term ambition to provide more affordable housing for local people.

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, described the plans as ‘a once in a generation opportunity to transform the lives of people in this area of Lancaster’.

An artist impression of the planned new council homes on the former Skerton High site in Lancaster.

Now the Planning Group of Lancaster Civic Vision has made public its opinion on the proposed development.

And although they have applauded the provision of much-needed social housing at the site, they are critical of the quality of the design describing it as ‘a wasted opportunity’.

Here’s what Lancaster Civic Vision said

Lancaster Civic Vision applauds the provision of much-needed social housing on the Skerton school site, especially as sustainability and energy efficiency are to be incorporated in the proposals. These elements are crucial in ensuring that the new housing meets modern standards of eco-friendliness and reduces the long-term costs associated with energy consumption for future residents.

If given the go-ahead, the homes will be built on the site of the former Skerton High School.

The focus on sustainability not only benefits the environment but also promotes a healthier living condition for the community.

We are also happy to see that the playing fields and cherry tree drive are to be retained. The preservation of these green spaces provides a sense of continuity and connection to the area’s history and natural beauty, which we view as important to the success of the scheme overall.

Green spaces contribute to the well-being of the residents by offering areas for recreation and relaxation, enhancing the overall attractiveness of the development. The inclusion of these elements demonstrates a thoughtful and considerate approach to urban planning, prioritising the needs and happiness of the community.

The open space on either side of the A6, provided by the playing fields and Ryelands Park, will continue to form an attractive green approach to Skerton Bridge. Although, as a replacement for the elegant if somewhat decayed art deco façade of the school, the immediate reaction is one of disappointment.

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, for Lancaster City Council.

On balance it is a well thought-out scheme in terms of the overall design and layout of the homes, but we question whether the proposals will contribute to creating a sense of place and pride, primarily for the future residents, but also for the surrounding community and the general public. In addition to the quality of the building design and construction much will depend on how the future residents will interact and the degree of maintenance provided by the city council.

Our main criticism is with the appearance of apartment blocks which bookend the terraced streets; from a distance they look bland and box-like although there are some nice details apparent when viewed close up (eg. decorative railing and the corbelled brickwork at the top of the apartment buildings). It is a plus point that the apartment blocks are fairly low-level but surprising that so much use is being made of flat roofs, which have been the cause of on-going long-term maintenance problems elsewhere.

We believe that a more imaginative external design could be achieved probably at little or no extra cost.

Demolition of Skerton High School.

We are surprised that 47% of the new homes are single bedroomed as we understood that the main demand was for family housing (especially three bed homes of which there are only 16%). We have to assume that this may reflect housing needs in the specific area and, given the wide range of consultees, there must be sound reasons for the proposed distribution.

The proposed new access road onto the A6 Owen Road adjacent to the Father’s House church by the traffic lights is likely to cause congestion close to Skerton Bridge. There needs to be a condition set that the 1930s railings on the Owen Road frontage should be properly maintained.

Lancaster is renowned as having a host of heritage buildings, but most of these were built before the First World War. There are few modern buildings which actually inspire: this is in part down to lack of creativity, the planning system, fear of promoting controversy, lack of resources etc.

Overall, we regretfully see this as a wasted opportunity for the city council to promote quality design and create a significant development in this prime location.

More about the Skerton housing plan

The plans include two six-storey blocks of new apartments and three terraces of two, three and four bedroom houses.

The site during demolition of the old school building.

All of the buildings have been designed to create highly insulated homes to keep the amount of energy required to heat them to a minimum. Solar panels on all of the flat and south facing roofs will allow renewable energy to be generated on site.

Central to the new apartments will be a large square providing shared amenity space to encourage a sense of community, and to provide a space where residents can meet and socialise.

The square will include a lawn with café-style seating around the edge, with an additional community area on the ground floor of one of the apartment buildings providing an indoor space.

A suggested space where residents could grow their own food has also been incorporated into the final design as have children’s play facilities and two new football pitches with changing facilities.

The two rows of cherry trees that line the entrance way and frame the playing fields at the front of the site will be retained as part of the proposals.

Coun Jackson said: “These ambitious plans represent a once in a generation opportunity to transform the lives of people in this area of Lancaster with new, modern homes that benefit from the latest energy efficiency measures."

She added: “We’ve placed the community at the heart of the proposals and we’re grateful to all those who helped us shape the plans through the many engagement events we held.”

“If approved, these plans will breathe new life into this area of Lancaster with a development that’s fit for the future.”

For more information