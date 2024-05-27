Discover more in Lancaster park with launch of Love Exploring app
The app takes visitors on quiz trails and guided tours around the park with interesting facts and stories about its history, flora and fauna and some unexpected guests popping up along the way.
Grab your mobile phone, download the free Love Exploring app and enjoy diving into a world of augmented reality with fun quizzes and games including a dinosaur safari and mini-beast trail around the park.
When you meet these fantastical creatures on your travels, they’ll want to ask you a question, so you’ll need to be prepared.
There’s also a guided Mindfulness Walk as well as a Heritage Highlights Walk for visitors wanting to delve into its history.
You can download the Love Exploring app from Google Play and The App Store.