Cold weather: 49 stunning retro scenes of Lancaster and Morecambe in the snow
As temperatures fall, thoughts often turn to whether it is going to snow.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
These snow scenes have been taken across the Lancaster and Morecambe district by our photographers over the years – some dating back many years and some more recent.
We certainly enjoyed looking at them and we hope you will too.
In case you missed them: 31 pictures bring back memories of life in Lancaster and Morecambe from 2005-2009
1 / 13