Cold weather: 49 stunning retro scenes of Lancaster and Morecambe in the snow

As temperatures fall, thoughts often turn to whether it is going to snow.

These snow scenes have been taken across the Lancaster and Morecambe district by our photographers over the years – some dating back many years and some more recent.

We certainly enjoyed looking at them and we hope you will too.

In case you missed them: 31 pictures bring back memories of life in Lancaster and Morecambe from 2005-2009

3 . Snow memories Ceira Sanderson, three, making snowballs in Ryelands Park. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

4 . Snow memories Road workers clearing the snow near the Cat and Rat railway bridge near Hornby in January 1947. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales