News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Cold weather: 49 stunning retro scenes of Lancaster and Morecambe in the snow

As temperatures fall, thoughts often turn to whether it is going to snow.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT

These snow scenes have been taken across the Lancaster and Morecambe district by our photographers over the years – some dating back many years and some more recent.

We certainly enjoyed looking at them and we hope you will too.

In case you missed them: 31 pictures bring back memories of life in Lancaster and Morecambe from 2005-2009

16 films and TV shows shot in Lancaster and Morecambe

Ashton Memorial.

1. Snow scenes

Ashton Memorial. Photo: Peter Mawby

Photo Sales
Morecambe Promenade.

2. Snow scenes

Morecambe Promenade. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Photo Sales
Ceira Sanderson, three, making snowballs in Ryelands Park.

3. Snow memories

Ceira Sanderson, three, making snowballs in Ryelands Park. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Road workers clearing the snow near the Cat and Rat railway bridge near Hornby in January 1947.

4. Snow memories

Road workers clearing the snow near the Cat and Rat railway bridge near Hornby in January 1947. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe