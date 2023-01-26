Lancaster and Morecambe have featured in a wide range of big and small screen productions over the years.
Film crews have descended and put the town’s landmarks and scenery to use on many occasions – and continue to do so.
Here’s a look at 16 TV shows and movies filmed at locations around the district.
1. Stay Close
Actor James Nesbitt was spotted filming on Morecambe promenade for the Netflix thriller, Stay Close, which also starred Eddie Izzard. Nesbitt was also seen outside The Temperance Club Barbers where some of the scenes were filmed in the apartments above.
Photo: Jane Dickinson Patel
2. Peaky Blinders
Film crews were in Williamson Park in 2021 to record scenes for the latest series of Peaky Blinders. The stunning art deco room where Gina Gray (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) lounged in a lot of her scenes was meant to be in America but was in fact inside the Ashton Memorial.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Most Haunted
The British entertainment show filmed episodes in the Winter Gardens in Morecambe which aired in March 2008.
Photo: Neil Cross
4. REDCON-1
Lancaster film-maker Chee Keong Cheung's martial arts zombie movie, REDCON-1, featured scenes shot within the former prison at Lancaster Castle with zombie extras from the city taking part. The former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil's film won appeal around the world.
Photo: Submitted