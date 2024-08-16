Children and adults in Lancaster and Morecambe to be offered Covid-19 and flu vaccinations ahead of winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children and adults in Lancaster and Morecambe and across the North West will be offered Covid-19, flu and RSV vaccinations ahead of winter.

The vaccines provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

This year, based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents of care homes for older adults and those with underlying health conditions aged six months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has also decided that, as in previous years, the Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in care homes for older adults being offered the Covid-19 jab.

A nurse prepares a dose the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Derby, central England on September 20, 2021. - Frontline health and social care workers, older people and the clinically vulnerable in Britain started on Monday to receive a booster jab against Covid 19. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time, from September, the NHS will offer vaccines for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people and young children.

The jab will be available to those aged 75 to 79, and it will be offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks, to protect their child.

Flu vaccinations for children will start when the new school year begins in September, to help stop the virus spreading. Pregnant women can also get their jab from September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 3, flu and Covid-19 vaccinations will be available for other eligible groups.

People can start booking their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations in advance from September 23, with appointments running until December 20.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening said: “The flu and Covid-19 vaccines are our best defences against these viruses and can be lifesaving - so I would urge everyone eligible to book their jabs when they become available, to protect themselves and people around them.

“This year for the first time, we will also be offering the RSV vaccine to older people and pregnant women, to provide vital protection against this dangerous virus for those at greatest risk.

“These viruses leave thousands of people in hospital each year, and the vaccinations help us to keep more people well during the winter months when we expect the NHS to again be under significant pressure - so please come forward as soon as you are invited.”

Adult flu and Covid-19 appointments will be available through the NHS App and website, or by calling 119 for free. Flu vaccines will also be available through local GP practices and pharmacies.

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged two-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.