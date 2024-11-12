Channel 5 TV presenter hosts new documentary from inside Heysham 2 power station
Produced by plant operator, EDF, and hosted by engineer and Channel 5 TV presenter Rob Bell, the documentary ‘Inside Nuclear’ offers an in-depth tour of the impressive facility located on the Lancashire coast.
As he delves into the intricate processes of nuclear energy generation, Rob explores areas of the plant rarely seen by members of the public, meeting skilled engineers along the way, and even standing on top of a nuclear reactor.
Throughout the 30-minute film Rob explores the station’s advanced engineering, commitment to safety and its vital role in providing the UK with zero-carbon electricity.
Rob Bell said: “I’m very lucky with the places I get to visit and explore in my job. I came away from Heysham 2 power station having learnt lots of interesting things about the engineering, economics, and practicalities of its operation.
“Everyone I met was very generous with their time and candid about their work, they were happy to help us tell the story, and I’m delighted with the result.”
With stunning views over the bay and the remarkable power station as the backdrop, this film gives viewers a special insight into the inner workings of the station, which has been a part of the local community for more than 40 years.
Heysham 2 power station is one of five operational nuclear plants in the UK. The station houses two Advanced Gas-cooled Reactors (AGR), which produce over 1200 MW of electricity, enough to power over two million homes.
Heysham 2 Station Director, Martin Cheetham said: “It was great to be able to open our doors to Rob and allow him to really get beneath the surface of what we do here. We have a visitor centre and offer public tours, but we know that not everyone can make it here in person.
“I think this film will really help people far and wide understand what a great facility we have here at Heysham 2 and how important nuclear power is in the journey towards net zero.”