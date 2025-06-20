Campaign launched as Lancaster district food banks see ‘drastic drop’ in food donations

Food banks across the Lancaster District are seeing a ‘drastic drop’ in food donations despite record numbers of people in need.

Food bank managers and the voluntary sector are warning that while the levels of need remain high, the amount of surplus food and donations have decreased significantly, with higher food prices also having an impact.

Volunteers and community leaders are now appealing to the public to continue to support foodbanks with regular donations if they are able to.

Members of the public are being encouraged to donate food at donation points in supermarkets, or set up a system in their workplace or community where they can collect food for donation.

Volunteers at Olive Branch food bank sorting through food donations .

Harriet Phipps, from the Lancaster District Food Justice Partnership (LDFJP), which works to reduce food poverty across the district, said: “The LDFJP has a strong network of food support across Lancaster and Morecambe but has seen a drastic drop in the amount of surplus food and donations whilst still supporting record numbers of people in need.

“Our food organisations need immediate support to keep afloat and keep providing their communities with the vital services that they offer.”

Briony Scott, foodbank manager at Morecambe Bay Foodbank said that over the last 12 months, the demand for emergency food increased by five per cent, but donations had dropped by over a third.

She said: “Morecambe Bay Foodbank is extremely grateful for all the donations of both food and money, especially at this time of rising food prices and the continued squeeze on income from the wider cost of living pressures.

Olive Branch store room of donations for parcels.

“We are using our financial donations to purchase food to make up this shortfall but any additional food donations would be really appreciated.”

In the first four months of 2025, Morecambe Bay Foodbank sent emergency food parcels to 1,415 adults and 834 children.

Each food parcel feeds people for four to five days to help them through a time of crisis.

Leslie Mann, project manager at The Olive Branch foodbank in Lancaster said the charity is currently seeing high levels of need that has risen over time.

He said: “From January to April this year, we have been averaging 324 food parcels per month.

“This amounts to around 45,000 food items given out.

“However, donations of food for this period are nine per cent lower than the same months last year and 33 per cent lower than in 2022.

“In addition, when we need to buy food directly, we get less for our money due to the rise in food prices.”

Citizens Advice North Lancashire said it is consistently referring high numbers of people to food banks and food clubs across the district.

Chief executive Joanna Young said: “We are increasingly concerned about the drop in donations to local food banks as this is an essential emergency service for individuals and families in crisis, and without it, people may go hungry.

“We would join the food banks in appealing to the public to continue to support food banks with regular food donations, if they can. It is so much appreciated by our clients and our advisers."

You can find out more about how to donate and the foodbanks’ requirements by visiting https://morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/ or https://the-olivebranch.org.uk/support

If you are struggling or need food support, please visit the LDFJP webpage for an up to date list of where you can access support.