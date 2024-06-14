59 fantastic retro pictures of Heysham High School through the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
These pictures will bring back many memories for those of you who went to Heysham High.

They date from the 1980s through to the 2000s and feature pupils as well as staff. See if you can spot anyone you know.

Heysham High School float at Morecambe Carnival.

1. Heysham High School memories

Heysham High School float at Morecambe Carnival. Photo: Submit

Heysham High Under 14 Football team in 1980.

2. Heysham High School memories

Heysham High Under 14 Football team in 1980. Photo: Submitted

Heysham High School hockey squad who went on a four-day trip to Holland.

3. Submit

Heysham High School hockey squad who went on a four-day trip to Holland. Photo: Submit

Heysham High School pupils carrying the England flag at England v Scotland U16 Victory Shield.

4. Heysham High School memories

Heysham High School pupils carrying the England flag at England v Scotland U16 Victory Shield. Photo: Garth Hamer

