50 retro photos bring back memories of Morecambe High School through the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
These nostalgic pictures were taken by our photographers at the former Morecambe High School over many years.

They show pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to the secondary school – now Morecambe Bay Academy – or taught there, and your families and friends.

An old Morecambe High School photo from the class of 1977.

1. Morecambe High School memories

An old Morecambe High School photo from the class of 1977. Photo: Submit

Hockey players from Morecambe High School who were selected to play for the Lancashire schools team, from left, Rachel Anderton, Susan Bowness, Alison Glover, Sally Thompson and Suzanne Briggs.

2. Morecambe High School memories

Hockey players from Morecambe High School who were selected to play for the Lancashire schools team, from left, Rachel Anderton, Susan Bowness, Alison Glover, Sally Thompson and Suzanne Briggs. Photo: Submit

Pupils from Morecambe High School's Cookery Club who raised £200 by baking cakes and biscuits for Barnardo's Big Bake presenting the cheque to Area Fundraiser for West Lancashire and Cumbria, Mehmood Laly (back).

3. Morecambe High School memories

Pupils from Morecambe High School's Cookery Club who raised £200 by baking cakes and biscuits for Barnardo's Big Bake presenting the cheque to Area Fundraiser for West Lancashire and Cumbria, Mehmood Laly (back). Photo: Richard Lee

Morecambe High school pupils Michaela James and Carl Liver prepare a GNVQ meal at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

4. Morecambe High School memories

Morecambe High school pupils Michaela James and Carl Liver prepare a GNVQ meal at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: Mark Harrison

