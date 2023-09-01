55 pictures of doctors, nurses and NHS workers at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary through the years

To mark the 75th year of the NHS, we’ve delved into our archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.
From surgeons and doctors to administration staff, fundraisers and those who cook the hospital meals, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district. There will be some familiar faces, especially if you have worked at the hospital.
An open day was held at the Breast Screening Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary which included the celebration of the unit's 10th anniversary. From left are, Mr John Abraham, surgeon; Dr Janet Lavelle, clinical director; and Helen Noyon, superindendent radiographer. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL
Dr Ray McGlone outside the Accident and Emergency Building at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Darren Andrews
Three twelve lead ECG machines, used for diagnosing heart attacks, were handed over by the Friends of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Sheila Charnley, Richard Harrison, Drew Tennant and Ralph Squire, for use by the Lancashire Ambulance Service. The equipment was accepted by Accident and Emergency consultant Stuart Durham, paramedic Steve Price, technician Alan Middleton and Paul Bastow from the Lancashire Ambulance Service. Photo: Garth Hamer
Morecambe Bay NHS Hospitals Trust senior orthopaedic consultant and clinical director of surgery, Victor Burton, who was presented with many presents from friends and collegues at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at his retirement party held at the infirmary's social club. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY