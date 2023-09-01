News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

55 pictures of doctors, nurses and NHS workers at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary through the years

To mark the 75th year of the NHS, we’ve delved into our archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

From surgeons and doctors to administration staff, fundraisers and those who cook the hospital meals, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district. There will be some familiar faces, especially if you have worked at the hospital.

In case you missed them: All aboard! 36 historic pictures at Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth Train Stations, including a royal visitor and an actress

59 fantastic pictures of events in Lancaster's Williamson Park through the years

An open day was held at the Breast Screening Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary which included the celebration of the unit's 10th anniversary. From left are, Mr John Abraham, surgeon; Dr Janet Lavelle, clinical director; and Helen Noyon, superindendent radiographer.

1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

An open day was held at the Breast Screening Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary which included the celebration of the unit's 10th anniversary. From left are, Mr John Abraham, surgeon; Dr Janet Lavelle, clinical director; and Helen Noyon, superindendent radiographer. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL

Photo Sales
Dr Ray McGlone outside the Accident and Emergency Building at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

2. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Dr Ray McGlone outside the Accident and Emergency Building at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Darren Andrews

Photo Sales
Three twelve lead ECG machines, used for diagnosing heart attacks, were handed over by the Friends of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Sheila Charnley, Richard Harrison, Drew Tennant and Ralph Squire, for use by the Lancashire Ambulance Service. The equipment was accepted by Accident and Emergency consultant Stuart Durham, paramedic Steve Price, technician Alan Middleton and Paul Bastow from the Lancashire Ambulance Service.

3. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Three twelve lead ECG machines, used for diagnosing heart attacks, were handed over by the Friends of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Sheila Charnley, Richard Harrison, Drew Tennant and Ralph Squire, for use by the Lancashire Ambulance Service. The equipment was accepted by Accident and Emergency consultant Stuart Durham, paramedic Steve Price, technician Alan Middleton and Paul Bastow from the Lancashire Ambulance Service. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Morecambe Bay NHS Hospitals Trust senior orthopaedic consultant and clinical director of surgery, Victor Burton, who was presented with many presents from friends and collegues at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at his retirement party held at the infirmary's social club.

4. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Morecambe Bay NHS Hospitals Trust senior orthopaedic consultant and clinical director of surgery, Victor Burton, who was presented with many presents from friends and collegues at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at his retirement party held at the infirmary's social club. Photo: CLIVE DAINTY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:NHSLancasterMorecambe