All aboard! 36 historic pictures at Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth Train Stations, including a royal visitor and an actress

Hop aboard for a journey through the decades.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Our local railway stations have played host to many sights, sounds, and events through the years.

So we’ve put together a collection of the best images of the Lancaster district’s bustling railway terminals.

Feeling nostalgic? Be sure not to miss…

Photo dated 1910 of Carnforth station.

1. Carnforth station

Photo dated 1910 of Carnforth station. Photo: PA Handout/Owen Humphreys

Locomotive 72000 at Lancaster Station in July 1952.

2. Lancaster station

Locomotive 72000 at Lancaster Station in July 1952. Photo: Submitted

Team leader for Virgin Trains at Lancaster Train Station, Stephen Parkinson, celebrates winning an award.

3. Lancaster station

Team leader for Virgin Trains at Lancaster Train Station, Stephen Parkinson, celebrates winning an award. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

Photo dated 1945 of Margaret Barton (right) who at the age of nineteen played 14-year-old Beryl in the film classic Brief Encounter, filmed at Carnforth Railway Station.

4. Carnforth station

Photo dated 1945 of Margaret Barton (right) who at the age of nineteen played 14-year-old Beryl in the film classic Brief Encounter, filmed at Carnforth Railway Station. Photo: PA handout/Owen Humphreys

