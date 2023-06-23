44 pictures of people enjoying themselves over the last 25 years at Lancaster's popular Salt Ayre leisure centre
Salt Ayre is the largest sports and leisure centre in the Lancaster district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
The centre offers a wide range of indoor sport and leisure activities all year round, and is a popular venue for sporting clubs and groups, as well as for children’s activities.
A look through our archives threw up this great selection of 44 pictures taken by our photographers at the busy centre from 1997 through to more recent times.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
