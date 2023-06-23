News you can trust since 1837
44 pictures of people enjoying themselves over the last 25 years at Lancaster's popular Salt Ayre leisure centre

Salt Ayre is the largest sports and leisure centre in the Lancaster district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

The centre offers a wide range of indoor sport and leisure activities all year round, and is a popular venue for sporting clubs and groups, as well as for children’s activities.

A look through our archives threw up this great selection of 44 pictures taken by our photographers at the busy centre from 1997 through to more recent times.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Children with their 'javelins' at a Lancaster City Council play scheme mini olympics at Salt Ayre track.

1. Salt Ayre memories

Children with their 'javelins' at a Lancaster City Council play scheme mini olympics at Salt Ayre track. Photo: Nigel Slater

Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre Sports Centre in 2010. Dealer Stewart Hofgartner is pictured with Kenneth Cragg from Lancaster and his album of sepia photographs.

2. Salt Ayre memories

Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre Sports Centre in 2010. Dealer Stewart Hofgartner is pictured with Kenneth Cragg from Lancaster and his album of sepia photographs. Photo: Nigel Slater

Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre. Dealer Corrie Jeffery is pictured with Sheila Hurst from Carnforth.

3. Salt Ayre memories

Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre. Dealer Corrie Jeffery is pictured with Sheila Hurst from Carnforth. Photo: Nigel Slater

Dealer Tim Hogarth with Bill Shaw and his gold, during filming for Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre in 2010.

4. Salt Ayre memories

Dealer Tim Hogarth with Bill Shaw and his gold, during filming for Dickinson's Real Deal at Salt Ayre in 2010. Photo: Nigel Slater

