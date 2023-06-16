Picture gallery: Events and people at Morecambe and Lancaster churches over the decades

The Lancaster Guardian archives have today given up a gallery of pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.
Morecambe and Lancaster church events, people and groups from the 1940s to the late 2000s.
The Morecambe Christelles Choir at The Church of the Ascension at Torrisholme in the early 1970s. Photo: x
11th Morecambe (Parish Church) Wolf Cub Pack at camp at Burton-in-Lonsdale in the Summer of 1942. Photo: submit
Members of the 23rd Lancaster(Christ Church) Scouts at a presentation in the Seventies. Photo: submit
Fundraising the hard way... Vicar Rev Gary Ingram promotes the Christ Church Night Shelter at Morecambe Parish Church's Christmas Tree Festival. (2009). Photo: Steve Pendrill