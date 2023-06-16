News you can trust since 1837
Picture gallery: Events and people at Morecambe and Lancaster churches over the decades

The Lancaster Guardian archives have today given up a gallery of pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST

Morecambe and Lancaster church events, people and groups from the 1940s to the late 2000s.

The Morecambe Christelles Choir at The Church of the Ascension at Torrisholme in the early 1970s.

1. Church events and people

The Morecambe Christelles Choir at The Church of the Ascension at Torrisholme in the early 1970s.

11th Morecambe (Parish Church) Wolf Cub Pack at camp at Burton-in-Lonsdale in the Summer of 1942.

2. Church events and people

11th Morecambe (Parish Church) Wolf Cub Pack at camp at Burton-in-Lonsdale in the Summer of 1942.

Members of the 23rd Lancaster(Christ Church) Scouts at a presentation in the Seventies.

3. Church events and people

Members of the 23rd Lancaster(Christ Church) Scouts at a presentation in the Seventies.

Fundraising the hard way... Vicar Rev Gary Ingram promotes the Christ Church Night Shelter at Morecambe Parish Church's Christmas Tree Festival. (2009).

4. Church events and people

Fundraising the hard way... Vicar Rev Gary Ingram promotes the Christ Church Night Shelter at Morecambe Parish Church's Christmas Tree Festival. (2009).

