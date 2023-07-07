44 pictures of Morecambe's Winter Gardens over the years including pantomimes, beer festivals and some famous faces

Morecambe’s Winter Gardens saw the biggest names in entertainment grace its stage during its heyday.

Today the 126-year-old theatre stands on the precipice of a new era with its Preservation Trust, chaired by Vanessa Toulmin, working tirelessly to restore it to its former glory.

A look through our archives revealed a whole host of pictures taken at the theatre. Some are from way back while others feature events hosted at the theatre more recently.

From beer festivals and comedy shows to pantomimes and performances, events at the landmark building have drawn many photographers over the years.

We hope you enjoy our selection of pictures.

Winter Gardens memories The view of the theatre from the prom, thought to in the 1970s.

Winter Gardens memories The theatre packed for a performance during its heyday.

Winter Gardens memories Crowds at a Morecambe Ska charity night.

Winter Gardens memories Organiser Gary Butler gives a thumbs up at his hospice charity night at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.