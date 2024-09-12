41 pictures turn back the clock to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
These everyday scenes take us back to 1999 in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A look through our archives shows it was a busy year with the late Queen’s visit in July to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue one of the highlights.

We’ve included a few shots taken during her visit as well as lots of other photo memories from the same year.

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in this pictorial record of 1999.

Young athletes celebrate the opening of the new Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club club house at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

1. Lancaster in 1999

Young athletes celebrate the opening of the new Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club club house at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre. Photo: National World

Winner of Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club trolley dash competition, Carl Lis of Ingleton (second left) who collected goods totalling £397 during his dash around the Lancaster Asda store, witnessed by his daughter Amy, the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Janet Horner, Lions Club president Keith Watson and his wife Kathleen, club members Mike Sidebotham and Joe Pearson, competition runner up Mark Neill and Asda customer service manager Linda Rogerson.

2. Lancaster in 1999

Winner of Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club trolley dash competition, Carl Lis of Ingleton (second left) who collected goods totalling £397 during his dash around the Lancaster Asda store, witnessed by his daughter Amy, the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Janet Horner, Lions Club president Keith Watson and his wife Kathleen, club members Mike Sidebotham and Joe Pearson, competition runner up Mark Neill and Asda customer service manager Linda Rogerson. Photo: National World

The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham High and Morecambe High Schools who performed a dance involving Eric's theme song, Bring Me Sunshine, for the Queen during her visit in July.

3. Morecambe in 1999

The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham High and Morecambe High Schools who performed a dance involving Eric's theme song, Bring Me Sunshine, for the Queen during her visit in July. Photo: National World

Ladies champion, Pat Bennett and mens champion, Ron Molyneux together with other trophy winners at the Lancaster City Council Leisure Services Bowls Festival at Regent Park in Morecambe.

4. Morecambe in 1999

Ladies champion, Pat Bennett and mens champion, Ron Molyneux together with other trophy winners at the Lancaster City Council Leisure Services Bowls Festival at Regent Park in Morecambe. Photo: National World

