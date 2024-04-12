41 retro photos of Lancaster and Morecambe supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Booths and Tesco

Looking through our photo archives, we came across scores of pictures taken by our photographers at supermarkets in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 11:07 BST

These 41 photos feature staff, customers, fundraising events, trolley dash and store openings though the years.

They are sure to bring back memories for many.

Asda Lancaster went Tickled Pink crazy and raised £378.72 for Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care.

Vikki Llobera pictured before her Macmillian Cancer Research charity head shave at Asda, Lancaster

Head of fundraising at St John's Hospice, Catherine Butterworth, cuts the ribbon to open the Tesco Express Lancaster in the new Travelodge building on King Street, watched by staff and store manager, Clare Hisom, who also presented a cheque for £500 towards the quiet family room at the hospice.

Vikki Llobera after her charity head shave at Asda, Lancaster, for Macmillan Cancer Research, with hairdressers Sarah Dodson and Maddie Dodson (16) from Heysham Headz.

