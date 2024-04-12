These 41 photos feature staff, customers, fundraising events, trolley dash and store openings though the years.
They are sure to bring back memories for many.
Asda Lancaster went Tickled Pink crazy and raised £378.72 for Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care. Photo: Mark Harrison
Vikki Llobera pictured before her Macmillian Cancer Research charity head shave at Asda, Lancaster Photo: Julian Brown
Head of fundraising at St John's Hospice, Catherine Butterworth, cuts the ribbon to open the Tesco Express Lancaster in the new Travelodge building on King Street, watched by staff and store manager, Clare Hisom, who also presented a cheque for £500 towards the quiet family room at the hospice. Photo: Garth Hamer
Vikki Llobera after her charity head shave at Asda, Lancaster, for Macmillan Cancer Research, with hairdressers Sarah Dodson and Maddie Dodson (16) from Heysham Headz. Photo: Julian Brown