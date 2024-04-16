1. Supermarket memories
Some of the staff from the Booths supermarket in Torrisholme celebrate the refurbishing of the store, which was reopened by Morecambe Football Club manager, Jim Harvey (centre). Photo: GARTH HAMER
2. Supermarket memories
Heysham High School's cheerleaders and Morecambe FC mascot Christie The Cat were on hand at the reopening of Morecambe's extended ALDI store, where they are pictured with store manager Tim Robinson and assistant manager Amy Stevens. Photo: Steve Pendrill
3. Supermarket memories
Winner of a Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club trolley dash, Sue Spencer (centre), with her runner and family friend Jan Pullan (fourth right), other prize winners, Lions president Andrew Dodgson and the Mayor Coun Abbott Bryning at Asda Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater
4. Supermarket memories
Farmer John Towers and Tim Walker of ASDA with new local produce as part of a local sourcing push. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard