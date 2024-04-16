Part 2: more retro photos of Lancaster and Morecambe supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Booths, Tesco, Spar and Co-op

This is the second collection of pictures taken by our photographers at supermarkets in the Lancaster and Morecambe district over the years.
Our first selection – which you can view here if you missed it – proved popular with readers so we hope you enjoy this second instalment just as much.

Some of the staff from the Booths supermarket in Torrisholme celebrate the refurbishing of the store, which was reopened by Morecambe Football Club manager, Jim Harvey (centre).

Photo: GARTH HAMER

Heysham High School's cheerleaders and Morecambe FC mascot Christie The Cat were on hand at the reopening of Morecambe's extended ALDI store, where they are pictured with store manager Tim Robinson and assistant manager Amy Stevens.

Photo: Steve Pendrill

Winner of a Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club trolley dash, Sue Spencer (centre), with her runner and family friend Jan Pullan (fourth right), other prize winners, Lions president Andrew Dodgson and the Mayor Coun Abbott Bryning at Asda Lancaster.

Photo: Nigel Slater

Farmer John Towers and Tim Walker of ASDA with new local produce as part of a local sourcing push.

Photo: Ciaran McCrickard

