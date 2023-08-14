41 pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel through the years including its 2008 grand reopening

Morecambe’s iconic Midland Hotel celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

But it’s not all been plain sailing for the promenade hotel since it was built in 1933 by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway.

The year 2000 saw probably the worst moment in its history when it closed its doors after the kitchen was condemned by environmental health, and then the hotel’s heating system broke down.

There was brief hope for Morecambe’s ‘White Hope’ the following year as rich businessmen Jared Brook and Lincoln Fraser bought the hotel and revealed ambitious refurbishment plans.

But by 2002 Brook and Fraser were under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office as their company collapsed owing £150 million.

Into the breach came Urban Splash who bought the building in January 2003 and planned a full restoration combining the hotel’s original art deco features with a modern makeover to attract the 21st century customer.

Restoration work began in June 2005 and then in June 2008, the Midland finally reopened looking as good as ever.

In April 2009, Urban Splash announced a partnership with English Lakes Hotels to manage the Midland Hotel.

More recently, in December, The Midland became the property of The Inn Collection Group having been purchased for an undisclosed sum from its previous owners, Clitheroe-based charity The Lancaster Foundation.

Today, the hotel stands poised to take pride of place next to the Eden Project Morecambe.

These pictures from our archives remember some of the key moments for The Midland and include a look back at some of the events it has hosted over the years,

