21 nostalgic pictures capture a bygone era in Morecambe

We came across these old black and white photos while looking through our archives.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

They include a few famous faces and some delightful old shops and businesses that are no longer with us.

We hope you enjoy looking at them.

Eric Morecambe at the opening of Tarnbrook Court retirement housing in Euston Road.

1. Looking back

Eric Morecambe at the opening of Tarnbrook Court retirement housing in Euston Road. Photo: Submit

W. Walls shop - makers of Morecambe rock.

2. Looking back

W. Walls shop - makers of Morecambe rock. Photo: Submit

A street party on South Avenue, Morecambe, in July 1981.

3. Looking back

A street party on South Avenue, Morecambe, in July 1981. Photo: Submit

The Crabtree fish & chip shop which was in Pedder Street, Morecambe.

4. Looking back

The Crabtree fish & chip shop which was in Pedder Street, Morecambe. Photo: Submit

