21 nostalgic pictures capture a bygone era in Morecambe
We came across these old black and white photos while looking through our archives.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
They include a few famous faces and some delightful old shops and businesses that are no longer with us.
We hope you enjoy looking at them.
And in case you missed them: In pictures: 24 years of striking a pose with the famous Eric Morecambe statue
All aboard! 36 historic pictures at Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth Train Stations, including a royal visitor and an actress
Page 1 of 6