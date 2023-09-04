News you can trust since 1837
33 pictures from this weekend’s Vintage by the Sea Festival in Morecambe

Record crowds came out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST

Organisers Deco Publique and Morecambe-born designer, Wayne Hemingway, couldn’t have wished for a better weekend.

Elena Jackson and Lauren Zawadski of Deco Publique said: “50,000 people visited Vintage by the Sea this weekend, with record numbers of people experiencing the best of Morecambe Bay, alive with music, fashion and culture.

“The September sun shone and the tide was in, creating a perfect weekend filled with the joy of the seaside with shops, cafes and bars packed to the brim all the way down the promenade.”

Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea festival breaks all records with fantastic 50,000 visitors

A girl dressed in vintage clothing near the carousel at the vintage festival in Morecambe.

1. Vintage festival

A girl dressed in vintage clothing near the carousel at the vintage festival in Morecambe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Two ladies dressed up with parasols for the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.

2. Vintage festival

Two ladies dressed up with parasols for the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A lady dressed in vintage clothing for the festival in Morecambe at the weekend.

3. Vintage festival

A lady dressed in vintage clothing for the festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Ladies performing at the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.

4. Vintage festival

Ladies performing at the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

