News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea festival breaks all records with fantastic 50,000 visitors

The September sun shone, the tide was in and the crowds came out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe at the weekend.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST

Organisers of this popular event couldn’t have wished for better weather which brought back memories of Morecambe in its heyday when visitors packed the promenade, beach, pubs, cafes, shops and most iconic buildings.

An estimated 50,000 people attended this year’s event, much to the delight of co-founders, Morecambe-based art and culture company, Deco Publique and Morecambe-born designer, Wayne Hemingway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elena Jackson and Lauren Zawadski of Deco Publique said: “50,000 people visited Vintage by the Sea this weekend with record numbers of people experiencing the best of Morecambe Bay, alive with music, fashion and culture.

Celebrating a record year for Vintage by the Sea at the weekend. Photo by Robin ZahlerCelebrating a record year for Vintage by the Sea at the weekend. Photo by Robin Zahler
Celebrating a record year for Vintage by the Sea at the weekend. Photo by Robin Zahler
Most Popular

"The September sun shone and the tide was in, creating a perfect weekend filled with the joy of the seaside with shops, cafes and bars packed to the brim all the way down the Promenade."

A glistening Morecambe Bay provided the perfect backdrop for all things vintage, whether it be people dressed in their best bibs and tuckers from yesteryear, dancers jitterbugging the weekend away or a huge collection of classic cars gleaming in the sunshine and toe-tapping music from eras past.

The Vintage Mobile Cinema – the only remaining bus of its kind – returned to the festival showing old Pathe film of the former Marineland complex, just a stone’s throw from where it once entertained holidaymakers.

Read More
33 pictures from this weekend’s Vintage by the Sea Festival in Morecambe
Dressed to impress at this weekend's Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Picture: Michelle AdamsonDressed to impress at this weekend's Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Picture: Michelle Adamson
Dressed to impress at this weekend's Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Picture: Michelle Adamson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having promised something for everyone, Vintage by the Sea delivered once again, whether you were a youngster watching The Wagon of Dreams and participating in one of the many family friendly workshops, a vintage enthusiast searching out the best buys at the Vintage Marketplace or those who enjoy being treated to afternoon tea at the Midland Hotel.

Nostalgia filled the warm air from vintage fairground rides and a family rave to rides aboard original Ribble buses and the mesmerising Dandyism performances on the Winter Gardens stage.

And among the new attractions was the unveiling of The People’s Bandstand, a pop-up platform commissioned by Deco Publique as a legacy project and produced by Morecambe’s Good Things Collective and friends.

In fact there was so much to see and do that the cancellation of the Spitfire flypast, owing to engine problems, didn’t spoil the fun.

Seeing red at the vintage festival. Picture: Michelle AdamsonSeeing red at the vintage festival. Picture: Michelle Adamson
Seeing red at the vintage festival. Picture: Michelle Adamson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see so many people in Morecambe over the weekend, said Coun Catherine Potter, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member for tourism

“It was especially lovely to see families enjoying the various activities and entertainment on offer at the festival and local businesses such as shops and cafes, benefiting from the additional footfall.”

About Vintage by the Sea festival

Vintage by the Sea was co-founded in 2013 by Morecambe-born designer, Wayne Hemingway with Gerardine and Jack Hemingway, Hemingway Design and Morecambe-based art and culture company Deco Publique. It is produced by Deco Publique in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

Vintage by the Sea is supported with funding from Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID. It is sponsored by The Midland Hotel and English Lakes and Taylors Funfairs.

Wayne Hemingway MBE, Gerardine Hemingway MBE and Jack Hemingway launched Vintage Festival in 2010.

Related topics:VintageMorecambeMorecambe BayLancaster City CouncilOrganisers