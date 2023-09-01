Pictures from past Vintage by the Sea festivals in Morecambe ahead of this weekend's event
This year’s event, on Saturday and Sunday (September 2 and 3), will be that little bit extra special as Vintage will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.
To mark the occasion, the 2023 festival promises attractions and activities both familiar and new.
A highlight is sure to be the flypast by the iconic wartime aircraft, the Spitfire, on the Sunday.
To get you in the mood for this weekend’s festival, we’ve put together a gallery from our archives of photos taken at Vintage by the Sea since its launch in 2013 through to last year.
We hope you enjoy them.
