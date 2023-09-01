News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Pictures from past Vintage by the Sea festivals in Morecambe ahead of this weekend's event

Tomorrow sees the return of Morecambe’s hugely popular Vintage by the Sea Festival.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

This year’s event, on Saturday and Sunday (September 2 and 3), will be that little bit extra special as Vintage will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the 2023 festival promises attractions and activities both familiar and new.

A highlight is sure to be the flypast by the iconic wartime aircraft, the Spitfire, on the Sunday.

To get you in the mood for this weekend’s festival, we’ve put together a gallery from our archives of photos taken at Vintage by the Sea since its launch in 2013 through to last year.

We hope you enjoy them.

And in case you missed it: What you can expect from Vintage by the Sea 2023

Costume drama at the vintage festival.

1. Vintage memories

Costume drama at the vintage festival. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

Photo Sales
Wayne Hemmingway outside The Midland Hotel with a 1923 Sunbeam 14.

2. Vintage memories

Wayne Hemmingway outside The Midland Hotel with a 1923 Sunbeam 14. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Wayne Hemmingway with models supplied by Dotty's Vintage shop in Morecambe.

3. Vintage memories

Wayne Hemmingway with models supplied by Dotty's Vintage shop in Morecambe. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
The Vintage by the Sea festival in 2014.

4. Vintage memories

The Vintage by the Sea festival in 2014. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:VintageMorecambeSpitfire