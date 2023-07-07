News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

26 charming old pictures turn back the clock to a bygone era in Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster

Take a trip down memory lane with these black and white pictures we’ve dug out from our archives.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST

They include TB patients being treated in outdoor cubicles at Heysham Sanitorium, Bruce Forsyth and champion golfers playing at Heysham Golf Club, and children enjoying a 1953 Coronation party.

We hope you enjoy them.

In case you missed them: 44 pictures of Morecambe's Winter Gardens over the years including pantomimes, beer festivals and some famous faces

More pictures of events and people at Morecambe and Lancaster churches over the decades

The Indian Gardens behind the old Morecambe Tower.

1. Morecambe memories

The Indian Gardens behind the old Morecambe Tower. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Morecambe players celebrate at Wembley with their FA Trophy in 1974.

2. Morecambe memories

Morecambe players celebrate at Wembley with their FA Trophy in 1974. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Bathing beauties in Morecambe, in the 1970s we think.

3. Morecambe memories

Bathing beauties in Morecambe, in the 1970s we think. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This picture, taken in 1910, shows TB patients being treated in outdoor cubicles at Heysham Sanitorium. Lancaster also had an isolation hospital on the Marsh.

4. Heysham memories

This picture, taken in 1910, shows TB patients being treated in outdoor cubicles at Heysham Sanitorium. Lancaster also had an isolation hospital on the Marsh. Photo: Courtesy of the John Read Collection at Lancaster City Museum

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:MorecambeHeyshamCoronationWinter GardensLancaster