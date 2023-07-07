News you can trust since 1837
More pictures of events and people at Morecambe and Lancaster churches over the decades

The Lancaster Guardian archives have today given up more pictures from decades past of local churches, their clergy, congregations and events.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

Morecambe and Lancaster church events, people and groups from the 1940s to the late 2000s.

This photograph was taken in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Heysham around 1957. Picture provided by Mrs Carruthers (Baxter).

1. Church events and people

This photograph was taken in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Heysham around 1957. Picture provided by Mrs Carruthers (Baxter). Photo: submit

Soprano singer Linda Tolchard returning home to Morecambe after 30 years to perform in a concert at St John the Divine church. (2016). Photo by Neil Cross.

2. Church events and people

Soprano singer Linda Tolchard returning home to Morecambe after 30 years to perform in a concert at St John the Divine church. (2016). Photo by Neil Cross. Photo: Neil Cross

Rev Mike Peatman at the Morecambe Parish Church Xmas tree festival. (2014). Photo Neil Cross

3. Church events and people

Rev Mike Peatman at the Morecambe Parish Church Xmas tree festival. (2014). Photo Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross

16th Morecambe Scouts held a Dementia Cream Tea and Sing Along in the Coffee Lounge Church of Ascension. (2016)

4. Church events and people

16th Morecambe Scouts held a Dementia Cream Tea and Sing Along in the Coffee Lounge Church of Ascension. (2016) Photo: n/a

