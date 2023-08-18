19 of the best places to grab a great lunch in Morecambe, according to our readers

Where is your favourite place to have lunch in Morecambe?

We wanted to know so we asked you the question on our Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Facebook pages.

And you were quick to respond with a great variety of recommendations for cafes, pubs and restaurants where you think a good lunch is on the menu.

We’ve included 19 of your most popular choices so without further ado, here they are… in no particular order.

1 . The Crown Bar & Bistro, Marine Road Central The Crown was nominated many times by readers as a great place for lunch in Morecambe. Clare Louise Mcintyre said: "The Crown is lovely although I would book first" while Marie Needham recommended the pies. "Their pies are gorgeous," she said. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Rotunda Bar, Midland Hotel, Marine Road West Gloria Dunstan said: "Rotunda Bar at the Midland - reasonable and nice view." Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Dog & Partridge, Bare Lane, Bare The Dog & Partridge is popular with many of you. Among those recommending it are John Lord and Denise Barton. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Bow Window, Princes Crescent, Bare Antony Graham and Sonya Richmond gave The Bow Window their vote. Photo: Google Photo Sales