Do you love living in Lancaster or Morecambe? We wanted to know, so we asked you on our Facebook page.

Living in the Lancaster district offers a delightful blend of history, culture and a friendly, welcoming community.

With its rich heritage, the city boasts impressive landmarks like the stunning Ashton Memorial and Lancaster Castle.

Our vibrant city centre boasts a wide range of shopping opportunities. And the district’s diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes, with an array of international cuisines and charming cafes.

Nature enthusiasts can explore the picturesque parks and serene countryside of the nearby Lune Valley.

Additionally, the area’s excellent transport links provide easy access to neighbouring market towns and villages, and the stunning landscapes of the Lake District.

So what do you like most about Morecambe or Lancaster? Here’s what you said…

1 . The sunsets By far the most popular answer was the beautiful sunsets over the bay.

2 . The music Mark Simpson said he loved the great local artists and bands in our music scene

3 . The beaches Several of you including Elisabeth Revekah Jane Goode and Sarah Hathaway said the beach.

4 . The villages Jemma Marie Mossop said she liked the fact that we have meadows, beaches, woodland, city centres, and small local shops and villages all within really easy reach.