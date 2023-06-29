16 of the best things about living in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to our readers
Living in the Lancaster district offers a delightful blend of history, culture and a friendly, welcoming community.
With its rich heritage, the city boasts impressive landmarks like the stunning Ashton Memorial and Lancaster Castle.
Our vibrant city centre boasts a wide range of shopping opportunities. And the district’s diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes, with an array of international cuisines and charming cafes.
Nature enthusiasts can explore the picturesque parks and serene countryside of the nearby Lune Valley.
Additionally, the area’s excellent transport links provide easy access to neighbouring market towns and villages, and the stunning landscapes of the Lake District.
So what do you like most about Morecambe or Lancaster? Here’s what you said…