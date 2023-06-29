News you can trust since 1837
16 of the best things about living in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to our readers

Do you love living in Lancaster or Morecambe? We wanted to know, so we asked you on our Facebook page.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST

Living in the Lancaster district offers a delightful blend of history, culture and a friendly, welcoming community.

With its rich heritage, the city boasts impressive landmarks like the stunning Ashton Memorial and Lancaster Castle.

Our vibrant city centre boasts a wide range of shopping opportunities. And the district’s diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes, with an array of international cuisines and charming cafes.

Nature enthusiasts can explore the picturesque parks and serene countryside of the nearby Lune Valley.

Additionally, the area’s excellent transport links provide easy access to neighbouring market towns and villages, and the stunning landscapes of the Lake District.

So what do you like most about Morecambe or Lancaster? Here’s what you said…

By far the most popular answer was the beautiful sunsets over the bay.

1. The sunsets

By far the most popular answer was the beautiful sunsets over the bay. Photo: Stephen Taylor

Photo Sales
Mark Simpson said he loved the great local artists and bands in our music scene

2. The music

Mark Simpson said he loved the great local artists and bands in our music scene Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Photo Sales
Several of you including Elisabeth Revekah Jane Goode and Sarah Hathaway said the beach.

3. The beaches

Several of you including Elisabeth Revekah Jane Goode and Sarah Hathaway said the beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Jemma Marie Mossop said she liked the fact that we have meadows, beaches, woodland, city centres, and small local shops and villages all within really easy reach.

4. The villages

Jemma Marie Mossop said she liked the fact that we have meadows, beaches, woodland, city centres, and small local shops and villages all within really easy reach. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
