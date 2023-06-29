News you can trust since 1837
Escape to the country: Take a look at these beautiful rural houses for sale near Lancaster

City living has its advantages but so too does living a stone’s throw away from the countryside.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

These houses in and around Lancaster are all currently on the market on property website Zoopla and fit snugly into that category.

They are close enough to the city if you fancy doing some shopping or commuting to work, but close enough to the countryside if you prefer to be at one with nature.

For more details and pictures visit Zoopla.co.uk

On the market with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, is this delightful five bed property with a guide price of £975,000.

1. High Barn, Aughton, Lancaster

On the market with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, is this delightful five bed property with a guide price of £975,000.

In the lounge at High Barn.

2. High Barn, Aughton, Lancaster

In the lounge at High Barn.

A reception room at High Barn.

3. High Barn, Aughton, Lancaster

A reception room at High Barn.

On the market with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, is this delightful three bed cottage with a guide price of £550,000.

4. Sheep Fold, Borwick

On the market with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, is this delightful three bed cottage with a guide price of £550,000.

