Escape to the country: Take a look at these beautiful rural houses for sale near Lancaster
City living has its advantages but so too does living a stone’s throw away from the countryside.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
These houses in and around Lancaster are all currently on the market on property website Zoopla and fit snugly into that category.
They are close enough to the city if you fancy doing some shopping or commuting to work, but close enough to the countryside if you prefer to be at one with nature.
For more details and pictures visit Zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 3