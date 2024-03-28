18 mouth watering retro pictures of top Lancaster and Morecambe fish and chip shops from the 1990s to 2010s

Home to some of the best chippies around, Morecambe and Lancaster can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk can source a good old fashioned chippy tea.
But delving into the past somewhat from the mid-1990s onwards, we came across some great old pictures taken at some of our favourite fish and chip shops over the years.

We hope you enjoy looking at them. They might even put you in the mood for a chippy tea!

Peter Kay poses for a photo with Bernadette Harkin at Atkinsons Chippy in the West End of Morecambe in 2017.

Peter Kay poses for a photo with Bernadette Harkin at Atkinsons Chippy in the West End of Morecambe in 2017. Photo: Submitted

The Mayor of Lancaster Coun June Ashworth with owner of Hodgson's Chippy, Nigel Hodgson (left) and shop manager Paul Eden. The fish and chip shop on Prospect Street in Lancaster received a certificate of achievement from Taste Lancashire for highest quality assured and another certificate from Fry Magazine for getting in their Best 50 Fish and Chip Shops 2013.

The Mayor of Lancaster Coun June Ashworth with owner of Hodgson's Chippy, Nigel Hodgson (left) and shop manager Paul Eden. The fish and chip shop on Prospect Street in Lancaster received a certificate of achievement from Taste Lancashire for highest quality assured and another certificate from Fry Magazine for getting in their Best 50 Fish and Chip Shops 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer

James Walkden of Halton Traditional Chippy presents James Morgan of Morecambe Youth FC with refreshments for their up and coming tournaments.

James Walkden of Halton Traditional Chippy presents James Morgan of Morecambe Youth FC with refreshments for their up and coming tournaments. Photo: Submitted

Alex Duckworth and Kellie Oxley at Moorgate Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster.

Alex Duckworth and Kellie Oxley at Moorgate Fish and Chip Shop, Lancaster. Photo: DAVID HURST

